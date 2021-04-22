Outrage! Government officials attend virtual conference in Mangochi

Malawians are outraged by the level of waste by our public officers who have the audacity of organizing a trip to plush lakeshore resort in Mangochi to attend a virtual conference via Zoom.

Huge allowances have been drawn by officials from at least 10 government ministries, departments and agencies are meeting in Mangochi where they are attending a virtual international conference, a development that has sent tongues wagging.

These include officials from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Malawi Revenue Authority, Immigration, Police, Anti-corruption Bureau, the Malawi Gaming Board and the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).

FIA Compliance Manager, Masautso Ebere said that the international conference begun six days ago and will end on April 30, 2020 but said it is running parallel with a domestic one.

Minister of Justice recently hit headlines when he travelled to Geneva just for a virtual conference.

He was the only participant in a conference hall when all other participants attended the virtual conference from their own countries.

