Outrage! Government officials attend virtual conference in Mangochi
Malawians are outraged by the level of waste by our public officers who have the audacity of organizing a trip to plush lakeshore resort in Mangochi to attend a virtual conference via Zoom.
Huge allowances have been drawn by officials from at least 10 government ministries, departments and agencies are meeting in Mangochi where they are attending a virtual international conference, a development that has sent tongues wagging.
These include officials from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Malawi Revenue Authority, Immigration, Police, Anti-corruption Bureau, the Malawi Gaming Board and the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).
FIA Compliance Manager, Masautso Ebere said that the international conference begun six days ago and will end on April 30, 2020 but said it is running parallel with a domestic one.
Minister of Justice recently hit headlines when he travelled to Geneva just for a virtual conference.
He was the only participant in a conference hall when all other participants attended the virtual conference from their own countries.
Den of thieves meeting
Governments around the world are saving millions by holding virtual meetings and channeling that money into covid response. Clearly a waste of tax payor monies hosting a virtual meeting at a posh resort. The Minister of Justice should be immediately fired for such wasteful expenses. Is no wonder donors have lost confidence in Malawi. Greed and self interest are rampent in the Civil Service.
Who has over sight on this expenditure. I’m assuming the minister is not allowed simply to write cheques for himself?
I don’t believe it’s the matter of the person who has oversight over such expenditure. If the minister draws forex under the pretext of a foreign trip then goes to hide in his bedroom pretending he is out of the country, he is just a common thief
Kkkkkkkkkk. Very very sad. Pathetic
Abweze ndalama. Kuba.
Mr President please act!!!!!
Really? Pathetic.
This country is beyond redemption
Zoonadi, bwana. This country is beyond repair.