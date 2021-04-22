More woes for DPP as Vuwa Kaunda loses seat in Nkhata-Bay

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Nkhata Bay central member of parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda has lost his parliamentary seat following a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in Blantyre which has quashed the results of constituency’s May 2019, parliamentary elections.

Raphael Mhone, a People’s Party candidate in the poll lost by three votes, challenged the victory declared by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) but the court has sided with him citing irregularities in that poll among others violation of the Political Parties Act 2018 by giving handouts prior and during the elections.

The ruling signals another by-election in the constituency following the resumption of operations by MEC. Commissioners, Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje have obtained an injunction against their removal.

Vuwa Kaunda won 6 415 votes against Mhone who got 6 412.

Malawi has first past the post system which means a candidate can even win with one vote.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!