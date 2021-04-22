More woes for DPP as Vuwa Kaunda loses seat in Nkhata-Bay
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Nkhata Bay central member of parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda has lost his parliamentary seat following a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in Blantyre which has quashed the results of constituency’s May 2019, parliamentary elections.
Raphael Mhone, a People’s Party candidate in the poll lost by three votes, challenged the victory declared by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) but the court has sided with him citing irregularities in that poll among others violation of the Political Parties Act 2018 by giving handouts prior and during the elections.
The ruling signals another by-election in the constituency following the resumption of operations by MEC. Commissioners, Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje have obtained an injunction against their removal.
Vuwa Kaunda won 6 415 votes against Mhone who got 6 412.
Vuwa Kaunda won 6 415 votes against Mhone who got 6 412.

Malawi has first past the post system which means a candidate can even win with one vote.
Vuwa Kaunda, Nyekhweeeeeeee
pepani Nyekhwee zonse this is disaster at best fare you well Vuwa for you cannot make it to the August house follow Kasiyira and esther
Wangany ku Nkhata-Bay moseee !!
Kikiki-Very good development.It clearly shows DPP really mismanaged the 2019 elections.That’s exactly why it(DPP&his Peter)lost the fresh elections.
Vuwa,ukunyada ukongwa,wakhaula,ili ndi dziko,unatumwa chomene iwe vuwa.
Rapheal,nigomezga,uzamuwina in the by elections,avuwa awo mbachindere chomene….
Start privately campaigning now..
Congratulations to Rapheal Mhone !!
Ada Vuwa. Always a loser. I think he was breastfed a wee bit too long for his own good. Uchindere too much.
On a different note, the statement “Malawi has first past the post system which means a candidate can even win with one vote.” makes little sense. In any system — even a 50%+1 system — a candidate can win with a single vote.
When we say dpp will never come back to power you think it is just a joke. Thieves, tribalists, etc have no place in the 2020s.
Dpp must join with UTM and other parties to chuck out crocodile party now that their members akusimbwa by talking trash. No party should take malawians for granted
You will die like this with your bitterness.Who does not know that Vuwa lost the elections?It was only your corrupt Judge who presided the first case in Mzuzu in favour of him.Otherwise he lost fair and square.Next stop will be Ralph Jooma in Monkey-Bay.