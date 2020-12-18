Magistrate Viva approves consolidating Muhara’s case with  that of Mchacha, Vuwa: Bail granted

Former chief secretary to the government and cabinet, Lloyd Muhara will answer two counts of misuse of office and neglect of official duties in relation to his role in allegedly approving the lease of land belonging to the Forestry department to former Minister of Irrigation and Water Development Charles Mchacha in June 2019 in the absence of material documents.

Muhara, who handed himself to Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, was formally charged at Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Friday.

He appeared before Principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba but did not take a plea as ACB is expected to re-submit an application for consent to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the replacement of former DPP Mary Kachale with Steven Kayuni.

Nyimba approved the state application for consolidation of the case with that of other suspects namely Charles Mchacha, former minister of lands Vuwa Kaunda and principal secretary in the ministry fo defence Bright Kumwembe.

Muhara, who is also a judge of the High Court of Malawi, applied for bail which the court granted after ordering him to pay a bond of K500 000 cash.

Other conditions of the bail include K500,000 surety non-cash, reporting to ACB on Friday every fortnight, surrender traveling documents and not letting his agents or sympathisers interfere with ACB officials and state witnesses.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned to January 6, 2021.

