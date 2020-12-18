Magistrate Viva approves consolidating Muhara’s case with  that of Mchacha, Vuwa: Bail granted

December 18, 2020 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Former chief secretary to the government and cabinet, Lloyd Muhara will answer two counts of misuse of office and neglect of official duties in relation to his role in allegedly approving the lease of land belonging to the Forestry department to former Minister of Irrigation and Water Development Charles Mchacha in June 2019 in the absence of material documents.

Muhara: Formally charges and granted bail

Muhara, who handed himself to Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, was formally charged at Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Friday.

He appeared before Principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba but did not take a plea as ACB is expected to re-submit an application for consent to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the replacement of former DPP Mary Kachale with Steven Kayuni.

Nyimba   approved the state application for consolidation of the case with that of other suspects namely Charles Mchacha, former minister of lands Vuwa Kaunda and  principal secretary in the ministry fo defence Bright Kumwembe.

Muhara, who is also a judge of the High Court of Malawi, applied for bail  which the court granted  after ordering him to pay a bond of K500 000 cash.

Other conditions of the bail include K500,000 surety non-cash, reporting to ACB on Friday every fortnight, surrender traveling documents and not letting his agents or sympathisers interfere with ACB officials and state witnesses.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned to January 6, 2021.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala
5 hours ago

No animal in the kingdom is above

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Dzuka Malawi:  New names for President Chakwera

After elections, I go on mandatory six months break. Yes sought of writing quarantine. I thought I would write again...

Close