Mystery over cancellation of MoU between FAM and Malawi Digital Broadcasting Networks

Journalists were left in suspense at a press briefing on Friday at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre when a planned signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Malawi Digital Broadcasting Networks (MDBNL) was abruptly cancelled.

The only explanation made by FAM General Secretary, Alfred Gunda was that the association was all set to go ahead with the ceremony but MDBNL officials faced some technical challenges and failed to avail themselves

No explanation was offered as to what the MoU was all about but other journalists hinted that it was to do with having live football matches to be broadcast on MDBNL Kiliye Kiliye TV channels.

The function was supposed to be graced by Ministry of Sports’ Principal Secretary and rumors were that he was advised to turn back to Lilongwe on his way to Blantyre.

Present as other stakeholders to the MoU were Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president Tiya Somba-Banda and his executive member Malinda Chinyama.

