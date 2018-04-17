Magistrate Viva dismisses Macra information leakage case

Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate Court Monday dismissed a case in which Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) had arrested its procurement manager, Iton Chandiyang’ana, on allegations of contravening the Communications Act.

Chandiyang’ana was accused of leaking top level corruption information othat was not meant for public consumption to the media including Nyasa Times.

Senior Magistrate Viva Nyimba discharged the case for lack of seriousness on part of the State under Section 247 of the Criminal Law and Evidence Code.

Chandiyang’ana was late last year arrested by Fiscal Police on the orders of Director General Godfrey Itaye, after the media published news alleging that Itaye had dubiously awarded a multimillion kwacha contract to his parents in laws.

The mother in-law Mercy Nseula owns Kai Kalion Agencies which supplied color printers and Muhlotehni General Dealers which supplied LED 55 in TV sets worthy Millions of Malawi Kwcha.

The Anti Corruption Buruea (ACB) has been investigating the alleged corruption but it is yet to release its findings.

The court learnt that Macra through its lawyers wrote to the Director of Public Prosecution to prosecute Chandiyang’ana privately in a misdemeanor case.

Neither Macra nor Itaye have denied the corruption allegations.

Lawyer Chance Gondwe is yet to decide whether Chandiyang’ana will have to return to work or sue for wrongful arrest and dismissal.

