MAGLA destroys illegal gaming machines

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has destroyed 24 illegal gaming machines valued at K20 million following a court order issued against a Chinese operator who was conducting gaming activities in Lilongwe Game Complex without a license.

The machines were seized after it was established that the operator had failed to follow the legal licensing process required to run a gaming business.

Speaking during the destruction exercise on Monday, MAGLA’s Acting Director of Legal Services, Owen Chuma, said the action followed a ruling by the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Chuma explained that MAGLA acted on a tip-off and conducted an inspection at the premises, where the illegal machines were discovered.

“The matter was reported to the Malawi Police Service and taken to court, where the operator pleaded guilty to the offense,” he said.

Chuma said operating gaming machines without a license is an offense under the Gaming and Lotteries Act.

“Following the conviction, the court sentenced the offender to pay a fine of K1 million and further ordered that the seized gaming machines be destroyed,” said Chuma.

Chuma urged prospective gaming operators to comply with the law by obtaining licenses before engaging in the business.

“Operators must follow correct procedures by applying for a license. We guide them on what is required even before importing gaming machines, to avoid such violation,” said Chuma.

Lilongwe City Council’s Deputy Director of Health and Responsible for Waste Management, Thokozani Mkaka said the council received communication from MAGLA to destroy the confiscated gaming machines as part of its waste disposal mandate.

He explained the facility was designed to promote proper waste management, hence the decision to destroy the machines on site.

“Traditionally, waste is either burnt or taken to a final disposal sit. In this case, we opted to destroy the items so that the process is transparent and witnessed,” said Mkaka.

He added that a certificate of destruction will be issued to MAGLA as proof that the machines were disposed of accordingly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :