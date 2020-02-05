Maguba humorous comedy gets viral in Malawi

‘Maguba Comedies’ by Lilongwe -based comedian Alex Standy are steadily impressing on various social networking sites such as Facebook and Whatsapp for the great satire employed in them.

Currently in the circulation are ‘Mabwana ankhaza’ and ‘Recovery’ which people are sharing in Whatsap groups and they are getting positive feedback. For example, in the later the comedian makes fun of rather serious affair where he is encouraging his Chewa accent woman to venture into prostitution so that they source money to run their family affairs.

In ‘Mabwana ankhaza’ video clip, Maguba is spitting fire to other company bosses who love to be worshiped as God and they are always aggressive to their subordinates without tangible reasons for their action and the comedian is mocking them saying some actions stem from their pathetic backgrounds.

Speaking in an interview Alex Standy, popularly known as Maguba said his comedies are focusing much on promoting culture, entertaining and educating masses.

“My vision is to become one of the most greatest Comedians in the world, and I trust God that this will happen and considering that I have more followers in countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique ”, he said

He said his career started way back when he was in primary school and his passion grew when he was at Stellenbosch University in the republic of South Africa where he did some lesson in play writing and theatre and got featured in one of the popular daily papers in the Rainball nation for being the best actor in one of the plays he took part.

According to Standy, Malawians should expect more comedies that will bring excitement and laughter.

All goes well, Maguba Comedies are expected to be shown in various local TV Stations and discussions are currently under way and so far some other video clips including ‘Digital Marriage’ and ‘Truck driver interview’ have gained grounds.

Apart from Comedies Standy is a play writer, film maker and as an actor, apart from producing a movie titled ‘The roadblock’ where he condemned the barbaric killing of persons with albinism he has also been featured in various local movies including ‘so long a smile’ by Juliet Saidi and Flora Suya’s ‘mamas story’.

One of entertainment lovers who have watched some of Maguba works Jonathan Thepeya said Maguba video clips are not only fun but they are also educative.

“I have watched some of Maguba video clips circulating on social media, honestly speaking they have rich content and one can draw life lessons from them,” he said

Standy is also a part time drama teacher at GC Academy in Chilinde, Lilongwe.

