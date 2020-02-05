Marketing Machines to train 200 events planners in Malawi

Marketing Machine Consultants will from Friday, February 7 to 8 hold a two day event planning and management short course at Marketing Machine Consultants Center, Sacranie Building (opposite FES Building), Area 4, Lilongwe.

The training, according to the organizers, is aimed at equipping 200 participants with skills that will enable them develop and manage events from initial idea to evaluation in the Malawian context.

The Blantyre training is said to be scheduled for 28th and 29th March at Malawi Sun Hotel.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Marketing Machine Consultants Executive Director Temwanani Luhanga, who is also the founder and Lead consultant said the event planning industry may not be as established as other industries but it seems to be promising and the course has been designed to meet the industry’s needs.

“We currently do not have an institution that gives such trainings in Malawi because the industry is not as established as other industries are. We are in the event planning field too and we saw this gap and decided to fill it. There is a growing demand for professional event planners and managers with relevant experience and people are clueless on where to begin . Therefore ,we would like to be the starting point,” Luhanga explains.

According to Luhanga, Marketing Machines hope to further teach participants how they can start up and run an event planning and management business.

She said the participants will further get certificates of attendance while a selected few will be attached to organizations for experience.

Some of the facilitators include Wezi Mzumara, Kanji Nyambo, Annie Karonde and Temwani Luhanga.

Marketing Machine Consultants is a social enterprise that provides specialist assistance in marketing to individuals and businesses.

The firm has sister companies including event machines, recruitment machines and customer service machines, all of which provide different services to different target audiences.

“Our areas of operation are marketing strategy development and implementation for start ups (marketing machine ), marketing skill related trainings under our skill centre and these include event planning ,customer service , sales and entrepreneurial marketing for start ups in our skill center and recruitment services under recruitment machines where we recruit for marketing related jobs such as front desk staff, marketers, sales agents, receptionists, waiters, shop keepers etc .We believe in getting the right people for the right job,” Luhanga added.

Marketing Machine’s mission is to be the leading service provider in its areas of operation in the next 5 years.

The firm’s vision is to help Malawian SMEs grow their businesses by providing specialist assistance in marketing, equip young people with relevant marketing skills that will enable them to thrive in their careers and in turn grow their businesses.

