Mahomed warned ministry over Livimbo school encroaching into his land

Businessman Nurmahomed Ahmed Mahommed instructed his lawyers Phoya and Associates to inform Ministry of Education that plots 2/213 and 2/229 at Livimbo Secondary and Primary Schools in Lilongwe was actually encroaching into his land.

According to a letter seen by Nyasa Times, Mahommed informed the ministry on July 19 2000.

The letter brought to the attention of Ministry of Education that the perimeter wall being constructed around Livimbo “encroached” into Mahommed’s land “so much so that if the same is allowed to remain in place, our client’s land will completely lose its value.”

Mahommed through his lawyers requested the ministry to stop the construction and “pull down” the part of the wall which had been constructed.

The revelations of the letter comes as government says it will take legal action against the two Malawi businesspersons over part of Livimbo schools land where the latter are alleged to have encroached on.

According to Minister of Lands and Urban Development Symon Vuwa-Kaunda, 6.1 metres of the school grounds was encroached upon and that government will be forced to demolish the erected property if developers were not going to comply.

Vuwa Kaunda said government acquired the said school plot (No 2/212) from Conforzi Estate in 1971 and that Livimbo school land is not sold.

But the businessperson also claim they acquired the plots 2/239 and 2/213 from Conforzi in 1956.

The Livimbo saga follows a syndicate that the Lands Ministry busted some few weeks ago where parallel lands office is being run in issuing of fake documents for plots. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the dubious ‘Lands Office’.

