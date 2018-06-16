Majamanda to head Malawi Law Society, two women lawyers elected VP, Secretray

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) extraordinary annual general meeting (AGM) held in Blantyre on Thursday entrusted former vice president Alfred Majamanda to head the society after he too went unopposed.

The society conducted the extraordinary AGM to fill the vacancies of president and honorary secretary following resignations three weeks ago of Mwiza Nkhata and Michael Chipeta who held the positions respectively. They resigned barely four months after being voted to lead the society.

Majamanda pledged to instil public trust in the legal profession by ensuring that lawyers conduct themselves in a professional manner.

He said: “I would like to make sure that we carry out ourselves as professional people so that the public learns to trust us a little more than they do now in terms of how we are going to handle disciplinary matters.”

During the exraordiary AGM, Tadala Peggy Chinkwezule and Martha Etta Kaukonde were elected vice president (unopposed) and honorary secretary respectively after they resigned from their previous positions as committee members to contest for their current positions.

Kaukonde was elected afted 53 votes against Mada Kausi who had 21.

They were replaced by Kausi and Robert Nthewa who joined Chipiliro Chitsonga to complete the committee members’ set while Burton Mhango maintained his position of treasurer.

