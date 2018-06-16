Malawi police arrest Mangochi woman for killing own son

A 28 year – old woman, Tamara Chirambo, is in police custody in Mangochi for allegedly killing her biological son following a quarrel the mother had with her husband, Thomas Harawa, police confirmed Thursday.

Chirambo, a second wife to Harawa, a fisherman is suspected to have killed the son, Thomas Harawa Junior, on Tuesday night at Ng’ombe Fishing Dock in the area of Traditional Authority Namabvi in the district where the two were staying.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi said the couple picked a quarrel over monetary issues which degenerated into a fierce fight which prompted the man to retreat and seek refuge at his brother’s place at Makawa Trading Centre.

A few hours later on the same night Harawa is said to have received a call from Ng’ombe Village that his son, Thomas, had died suddenly.

“The police visited the scene of crime on Wednesday morning after members of the community reported the incident and postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to strangulation,” said Daudi.

Daudi said Chirambo would face murder charges which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code and is expected to appear before the court soon when all investigations are completed.

The police have since described the incident as unfortunate as it occurs at the time when there are Victim Support Unit structures where such conflicts are mediated amicably.

“We would like to appeal to members of the general public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands whenever marital disputes arise,” said Daudi, adding: “Such conflicts should be reported to family counselors or Victim Support Units to ensure that such unnecessary tragedies are avoided.”

Chirambo hails from Mwakhwawa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga.

