Mutharika says Mombera University not a white elephant, project underway

June 16, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has  said Mombera University is not a white elephant, adding there is progress towards its construction in northern district of Mzimba.

Mutharika: Mombera University we have started with the road network

Government critics  described the project as white elephant, thinking there is nothing happening at the site.

The critics have been complaining that government is excited with laying project foundation stones in different locations across the country but not willing to start the actual projects

But during the 19th congregation graduation of Mzuzu University students at Bingu International Conference Center (BICC) in Lilongwe on Friday, President Mutharika said the works at Mombera are taking place, albeit, the construction of the main university buildings.

“It is our determination to build Mombera University. We have started with the road network and soon we will move to the construction of the actual university buildings,” he said.

The foundation stone for Mombera University was laid in 2015 but, up to now, there are no other activities taking place at the site.

Mutharika said for each project that he  laid a foundation stone, things will materialise and people should not be quick to judge but wait.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka told Parliament that a contractor has been identified and is on site working on the road that will lead to the K72 billion Mombera University project.

Mombera University in Mzimba will focus on animal sciences and was one of five universities that former president Bingu wa Mutharika had planned that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would embark on.

However, there has been scepticism that the Mombera University project would ever materialise when several years passed after the ground-breaking ceremony.

Msundu
Guest
Msundu

The site is arleady along the tar mack road. Kikikikikikik our country

34 minutes ago
peter georgce
Guest
peter georgce

Peter Mutharika ndikukumbutseni kuti kwatsara chaka chimodzi ndizovuta kupanga zimene mwalephera kupanga pa zaka zinayi mu chaka chimodzi a Malawi mitima yathu yapotokera kwa Chakwera basi komanso mwanena kale kuti Chilima is weak leader inuyo mwakalamba zikomo APM polephera pa thawi yanu.prepare the exit.in Jesus Christ name this time no kubera, God is a watching from a distance

2 hours ago

