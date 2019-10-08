Major 1 Records artist Mulema in Lambogini: Back with a hot single

Major 1 Records artist Gregory Mulema is back visibly fresh, riding a Lambogini, and popping music charts with a hot new single titled ‘Prayer’.

The veteran composer and performing artist is proving to be unstoppable as his music continue to defy time, attracting thousands to his greatness.

In the new song, which will be in the second album set for release March 2020, the phenomenal Mulema—who is the programme director of Prophetic Channel— said video of the song will be released this Saturday.

“I am working very hard on this second album and I just want my fans to have to have a treat of the new me in this single,” said the soft-spoken and humble Gregory in quotes reported by ECG News online.

He added that his songs are always inspired by his spiritual father, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, and he is promising fireworks.

Commenting on the Lambogini which he is seen driving in the video, Gregory said: “It’s all because of God’s grace. The Bible says seek ye the kingdom of God first and all things shall come after. I am only enjoying the fruits of seeking the kingdom of God first.”

The song has been produced by BFB.

