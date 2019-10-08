1 Police officer confirmed killed in Lilongwe violence ahead of Mutharika rally
Malawi police has confirmed that one cop has been killed in Lilongwe’s Msundwe Trading Centers where there were reported clashes between locals and the law enforcers after residents rose up against President Peter Mutharika’s political rally in the capital city.
The social media is awash with the picture of the police officer lying on the ground in full police uniform.
National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that the police officer who was severely beaten by the residents has died of head injuries.
Kadadzera, however, could not give more details.
The violence comes barely days after political commentators asked Mutharika to suspend the political rally in view of the political instability in the central region following the highly disputed elections.
A journalist who is currently at Nsundwe says the irate people have blocked the road from Lilongwe to Mchinjiforcing road users especially Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters from traveling to Lilongwe where President Mutharika is expected to hold a rally in Kawale Township.
“They say they have blocked the road to prevent people from travelling to the rally venue,” said the journalist.
Police had to chase the rioters to nearby villages while firing teargas cannisters but the youthful protesters kept regrouping and fought back with stones, saying chanting “revolution time”.
Mutharika will hold the political rally at Kamuzu Institute for Youth in Kawale after launching the construction of US funded 250 secondary schools.
The government and the DPP are going ahead with the preparations for the rally this afternoon despite the violence at Nsundwe.
Anyone with a hand in the death of this innocent person should earn curse. May the killers be haunted and suffer for the rest of their lives. Mwazi wa munthu!!? God is Watching
The President has allowed this rowdy behaviour in pretence of democracy, people are getting killed, injured and maimed because we have let certain elements who are not civilised to take control, and are the same group of people who want to impose their will on of head of Police. Mr President dont be weak on such things, you must now order arrests of Ring leaders no body is above the Law. Army stop protecting HRDC Leaders they are a rogue group if they are good Demo organisers they are supposed to advise their followers to act humanely According to our… Read more »
The police has been totally politicised, in the eyes of the public the police will always side with the ruling party. That’s why they are so much hated…….. It is only the police itself and the ruling part that can correct this sad situation . It is very sad that innocent lives can be lost in this manner. On the other hand let it be a work up call to the authorities. The authorities should not end at just investigating and bringing the culprits to book. Start doing something to reverse the situation.
May be this time Peter will come to his senses that his leadership is not welcomed in this country. Uchitsiru omayankhula motumbwa ndi choncho, kuphetsa nazo anthu osalakwa. Dausi and your friends you will haunted by these innocent souls!!!!
i totally blame the presdent for provoking this tension, why invading lilongwe with a rally yet we are in political turmoil ..
May the soul of the cop RIP
This is not Malawian…….nobody deserves this kind of death whether police or not. Whether one is MDF, POLICE, HRDC, and CITIZEN we all have the right to life. None of us is a second class citizen we are all the same regardless of those groups let alone the tribal groups of chewa lomwe or tumbuka. Unless we intentionally choose to see ourselves as malawians deserving equal access to opportunities the struggle will carry on. Good will must overtake the evil ways!! And please nyasa times act as professionals by giving respect to the dead by putting a less graphic picture.… Read more »
I have been preaching peace on this forum and I have stated that civil war does not need someone to announce it for you.it is we ourselves the so called warm heart of Africa that are making this country another Somalia. I had a chance to attend a class in managing peace and security in Africa. One thing came clearly is that our politicians and those in leadership do not take heed of political and security advices.my call to Malawians please let us stop violence today is the death of this innocent officer he has a family children and wife… Read more »
Right to Life surpases all other rights for deprivation of it,all others are inexistence. Justice must prevail noone deserve to die because of political indifference ,ideology or tribe. The Malawi Kamuzu fought for is one where all tribes co-habitate and there is no Lomwe,Tonga, Chewa or Yao. This primitive mind-set is one keeping Malawi under-developed. Tiyeni tizikonda a Malawi anzathu Moyo ndi ofunika kuposa zonse tiyeni tizilingalira zinazi osamangomvera andale ofuna kukhutitsa mimba zawo.
So sad, I don’t think any reasonable person can condone this whether MCP or DPP. The deceased is sombody’s father, brother, husband e.t.c A lot of people will suffer because of this. What if police starts using force what about if other stakeholders follow suit? Let’s avoid being used by andale friends. They are children of same mother and none of them is trustworthy.
Nyasatimes should have a censorship policy, photos of people that have died / injured need to be treated with dignity.