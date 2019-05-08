Major wants ward councilors scrapped off from system: ‘They bring confusion’

Former legislator for Kasungu West, Alex Major, has said should he be re-elected he will champion an agenda to have ward councillors removed from the system arguing the latter are “bringing too much confusion” in constituencies.

Major said during a political debate organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust that would court the forthcoming president-elect to “seriously” consider scrapping off the councilors.

“Councillors are bringing a lot of confusion. There is a lot of power struggle, and it is deterring progress in constituencies,” said Major.

Apparently, Major was referring to Charles Bonongwe who floored him in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries last year and is now one of his serious contenders for the parliamentary seat.

But Bonongwe said he had “no grudges” against Major.

“My only enemy is poverty. I don’t have any qualms with Major,” said Bonongwe.

Kasungu NICE Trust officer, Gerald Chirwa, said they organised the debate to give chance to aspirants to lay bare their manifestos to the electorate.

