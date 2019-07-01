Malawi 55th independence celebrations in Blantyre 6 July

This year’s Independence Day commemorations will be held in Blantyre, Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology has said.

The commemorations rotate by region annually.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, Minister of Information Mark Botomani says: “The main celebrations will take place in Blantyre featuring a national service of worship at the Sports Complex Hall of the College of Medicine, and assorted entertainment at Kamuzu Stadium.”

Botomani, who is also government spokesperson, said President Peter Mutharika has appointed Minister of Finance Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha as chairperson of the main organising committee of the 55th Independence Celebrations.

