Malawi academician pampers Bushiri over cheap maize sales  

The frenzy of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s cheap maize sales hasn’t spared the academia.

In a rare Facebook post, Dr Sunduzwayo Madise, Dean of Law at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi, has come in praise of Prophet Bushiri’s cheap maize, saying it will go a long way to help starving local Malawians.

He wrote: “Whatever you may think of him; you have to doff your hat off Shepherd Bushiri for providing subsidized maize to Malawians in need.”

The post even attracted a ‘LIKE’ from Professor Edge Kanyongolo, one of Malawi’s leading law scholar, commentator and researcher.

Prophet Bushiri announced sale of cheap maize on Tuesday last week. So far, selling points have been established in about 9 districts with the one in Ntcheu and Mangochi already opened and functional

Estimates by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Mvac) report indicate that the number of food-insecure people in the country rose from 1 062 674 in May 2019 to 1 879 391 in January 2020.

The May 2019 Mvac report projected that 1 062 674 people were at risk of food insecurity in 27 districts except Likoma during the 2019/20 lean season, with Balaka, Neno and Nsanje topping the list of higher population of food insecure people. Each of those districts have 25 percent of their populations food-insecure

