Malawi  Access to Information Act roll out almost ready – Minister

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani has said the operationisation of the Access to Information law is almost ready.

Government spokesperson Mark Botomani said the meeting on the operationisation of the law was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Botomani has said this as the country commemorates World Press Freedom Day today.

“We are almost there. We will hold the last meeting on the operationisation of the ATI when the coronavirus situation calms down,” said Botomani.

President Peter Mutharika signed the ATI into law three years ago in what was seen as government tactic to stop donor countries under CABS from withdrawing their aid to Malawi.

Botomani said it has taken long to operationerise the law because the ministry of Information was working with the ministry of Justice to come up with rules and legal regulations on the law.

