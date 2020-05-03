Cadets petrol bomb UTM vehicle: Malawi political violence rears its ugly face 

Some political thugs, believed to be the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets, have petrol bombed a UTM Party vehicle.

The vehicle was used by the party director of Women for Eastern region Shahida Hussein.

Hussein said the vehicle and part of her house were petrol bombed around 1am on Sunday.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati, the party national organizing secretary Willet Karonga and campaign director Lucius Banda went to the crime scene.

“This is very unfortunate and we won’t fall back no matter how more they intimidate us . We will win,” said Kaliati.

There is an upsurge of political violence in the country ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election on July 2.

Malawi Police Service has come under fire, especially from opposition parties, civil society organisations and Malawi Law Society, for turning a blind eye to cases of political violence notably against opposition sympathisers.

