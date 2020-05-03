Cadets petrol bomb UTM vehicle: Malawi political violence rears its ugly face 

May 3, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Some political thugs, believed to be the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets, have petrol bombed a UTM  Party vehicle.

Kaliati, Kalonga and Lucius Banda inspecting the petrol bembobed UTM vehicle
UTM vehicle torched

The vehicle was used by the party director of Women for Eastern region Shahida Hussein.

Hussein said the vehicle and part of her house were petrol bombed around 1am on Sunday.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati, the party national organizing secretary Willet Karonga and campaign director Lucius Banda went to the  crime scene.

“This is very unfortunate and  we won’t  fall back  no matter how more they intimidate us . We will win,” said Kaliati.

There is an upsurge of political violence in the country ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election on July 2.

Malawi Police Service has come under fire, especially from opposition parties, civil society organisations and Malawi Law Society, for turning a blind eye to cases of political violence notably against opposition sympathisers.

Piper
Guest
Piper

Beginning of anarchy.

2 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

What proof do you have??? Nkhani za believed? Hearsay, no proof. Fotsek. This type of politics is old school. Trying to buy sympathy.

2 hours ago
