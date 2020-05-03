Malawi coronavirus cases now at 39:  Mzuzu registers another patient

Another case of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has been registered in Mzuzu on Sunday, bringing the total cases in Malawi to 39, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has disclossed.

Mhango said the 20-year-old lady from Mzuzu is a contact of the first Covid-19 ase in Mzuzu and she has no history of travel outside Malawi.

“She has been put on self-quarantine and she is currently asymptomatic,” said Mhango.

The new case has been confirmed by a laboratory at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Mhango said health workers are tracing all the contacts of the new patient so that they can also be isolated, followed up and tested for the virus.

“This means the country, has now registered a total of 39 confirmed Coronavirus cases since the first case was reported.

“Of these cases, 9 have successfully recovered and are well, 3 lost their lives and 27 are still under management by the health system,” said the minister.

So far, Lilongwe has registered 23 cases with two deaths while Blantyre has recorded nine cases with one death. Mzuzu has now three cases. Chikwawa, Zomba, Nkhotakota, and Karonga have registered one case each, respectively.

On March 12 2020, World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

President Peter Mutharika on March 20 2020 declared a State of Disaster.

