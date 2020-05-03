Powerful eulogies for DC Thomas Chirwa, laid to rest

Thousands of mourners flocked to Jaji village in Senior Chief Kaluluma in Kasungu district to pay their last respect to Mbelwa District Commissioner (DC), Thomas Chirwa and all speakers described Chirwa as a humble person.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri said that since he assumed the position as Ministry of Local Government he has not received any complaints concerning Chirwa.

He said this on Saturday at funeral of Late Chirwa who died on Wednesday at Mwaiwathu hospital after battling with stroke since last year November.

“I have received many complaints of some District Commissioners about their behaviour. But I have not received or heard anyone complaining of late Chirwa,” Phiri pointed out.

The Minister was really the DC who was loved by people in all the districts he has worked.

“The mammoth crowd demonstrates how he was loved by people. Just imagine some people have come all the way from Mangochi. This demonstrates that he was DC for people,” he said.

Turning to the bereaved family, Phiri then reminded bereaved family and people that property grabbing it’s an offence.

“We don’t want in few days to come to hear that some family members have grabbed bereaved family of their property. Nowadays, it was an offence to grab property. The property is for the wife and children,” Phiri advised.

In his eulogy on behalf of his royal Highness Inkosi Yamakosi Mbelwa 5, Senior Chief Mtwalo said that Mbelwa District has lost an asset of development.

“Late Chirwa was a leader and developmental conscious person. We have lost an asset in development,” he said.

Family member, Mr Mtambo said as a family they have lost a pillar who was assisting everybody in the village.

He said that Jaji village has lost a true son full of wisdom.

Chirwa was born on February 1, 1964 and he is survived by a wife and five children.

Many people attended the funeral like, Ministry of Population and Social Services, Clara Makungwa, Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali, DPP Regional Governor for the North, Rev. Mzomera Ngwira, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kadzombo and all the DCs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!