Malawi police arrest 15 rumour mongers over blood suckers 

Malawi Police have arrested 15 suspected rumour mongers over blood suckers myth in Nkhata Bay.

Police in the district say the suspects are said to have damaged and stole property worth millions at Mulungu Samana Restaurant at Chintheche Trading Centre over blood sucking myths.

On April 1, 2020, the police said, the suspects Alick Opalako 36,Yonam Phiri 30, Joseph Kondowe 57 and 12 others all from TA Malanda, damaged and stole property at the restaurant and hair salon worth K23 million.

The police say the suspects did this capitalising on the unproven rumours that some blood suckers were being harboured at the restaurant.

Following a complaint, police instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The 15 have since been charged with four counts; breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony therein, malicious damage, theft and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, some of the suspects who were arrested earlier, have already appeared in court and were granted bail while the rest will appear in court on Monday May 4, 2020.

Police in the district advise all people to avoid taking laws into their hands but to follow proper channels of sorting out issues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!