Waves of violence mar voter registration exercise as DPP complains to MEC
Waves of bloody violence have erupted in some areas triggering fears this could mar the ongoing voter registration exercise.
In Dowa, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors were beaten up and the party district governor was injured by suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) assailants.
This happened on Saturday on Dowa central after some people, believed to be DPP members, went to a registration centre and told all DPP supporters to withdraw.
MCP supporters suspected that the ruling party was withdrawing its monitors in preparation for an attack on the registration centres.
The suspected MCP followers then descended on the DPP monitors, beating them and extensively damaged the vehicle.
UTM party has also condemned the beating of its monitors on Friday in Thyolo, Phalombe and Mulanje districts during the second phase of the voter registration exercise.
The party is requesting Malawi Police Service to deploy its officers to registration centres for security.
UTM says the withdrawal of police officers has given chance to other people to disrupt the registration exercise.
Malawians when it comes to freedom it is not up to date, this shows that the country and its people is far from civillased , ihave seen country like South Africa they practice their freedom very comfortably even when it come to voting people can wear clothes of their party they represent peacefully no threatening of each other, no body has the right to confront with ones rights, no intervation in that regard, but Malawian we are always too much jealous of one another, why can’t we learn from others please .
Even if I was blind I can never vote for Mcp. Utm maybe. These people are cruel to the core. Ufiti, they think Malawi is a Dambwe. Mcp will not win come rain come sunshine. God delivered us from these cruel hands we can never go back. Every time Mcp is on the news it’s about, beatings, vandalism, terrorism, kuophyeza. Even the leaders all they talk about is spilling blood. Mcp is like the Muslim brotherhood or Taliban. Voting Mcp is selling your soul. Bola mbakuwaku. Satanic ya Tembo Sinathe, anangoyikapo a fallen pastor. Munthu Sungangosiya ubusa kulowa ndale,Kalipo.
Mcp will always be a party of blood. This party has killed thousands of people. They will never change, can never change. It’s clear God doesn’t want Mcp even if you try and force people it won’t happen. Malawi will always be a land of peace like we sing in our national anthem. We will reject Mcp again like we have done for the past 30 something years. We don’t want blood.. not a single drop. Nkhanza Ife yayi.
inu anthu akumenyedwa ku Mulanjewa akumenyedwa ndi MCP????
No need for police presence. We all have adequate capacity to hack, chop, maim and decapitate each other.