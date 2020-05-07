Malawi adds two coronavirus test centres: Balaka and Zomba

Ministry of Health has announced introduction of two new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic testing centres adding to the five laboratories the country had.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe on the status of Covid-19 cases, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Wednesday that the two testing centres are Balaka Dream Laboratory in Balaka and Zomba Central Hospital Laboratory.

“With these two additions we now have seven Covid-19 testing centres in the country,” said the ministers.

“My Ministry is working hard to increase the number of testing centres to reduce the turnaround time of the samples,” he added.

To date, Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world, has recorded a total of 43cases of infection with the new coronavirus, including three deaths.

Currently local transmission for the disease seem to be escalating as they have reached 26 as compared to 17 imported cases.

Globally, the pandemic of Covid -19 has caused more than 250,000 dead and infected nearly 3.6 million people in 195 countries and territories.

