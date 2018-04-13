Malawi Ambassador designates appear before parliaments appointments committee

Three ambassador designates on Thursday appeared before parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) for screening to see if they are fit to take up their positions in the country’s missions abroad.

PAC chairman Lingston Belekanyama confirmed the three appeared before the committee but could not divulge more information on how the three faired at the interviews, saying communication on the issue would be channeled to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

“We will inform the appointing authority the outcome,” Belekanyama said.

Mutharika appointed Perks Ligoya as Malawi’s ambassador to the UN in New York, Jaffali Mussa as ambassador to Kuwait and Chembe Munthali as ambassador to Tanzania.

The appointments drew mixed reactions as some people felt the President is insensitive on appointments of women and the youth in top government positions.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara could not be reached for comment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :