Malawi ambassador in Japan threatens to spill the beans of fraud

Loose lips sink ships: Malawi’s ambassador in Japan, Grenenger Msulira Banda, has threatened to spill the beans of corruption and the defrauding of the government in the wake of National Audit Office (NAO) audit which has revealed that about K444 million has been abused.
In a leaked WhatsApp conversation made available to Nyasa Times by a Ninistry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation official in Lilongwe shows the diplomat Msulira Banda threatening to spill the beans on corruption during 2012-14.
The WhatsApp group is for Malawi head of foreign missions with other key members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Msulira wrote: “This will be important to missions. For Tokyo, there is adequate explanation to the two queries, it means the auditors have problems themselves.”
Added the former deputy minister now diplomat: “ l can send responses from the Mission more especially on South Korea issue, if we spill the beans the government in power from 2012-14 is involved.”
Observers have said the Anti Corurption Bureau (ACB) needs to look into this matter by the Ambassador as a public figure who is serving the country and withholding information of corruption is criminal.
According to the audit report, in Tokyo the Malawi embassy had non-remittance of visa funds from South Korea of K26.4 million and use of K5.9 million immigration revenue without authority.
wayiwala za nzako anabera chisankho uja atafuna kuulula mmene anafera
Under this old fool man, will see nor-justice in our country. He stood on podium only lie about his wealth.
Good citizen does not wait until he is queried about his own evils
Muziulura mukupakira kumabwerako basi..thanks for your service sir..welcome home boss
Spill the beans my friend thats the characteristic of good citizen
What you should know Ambassadors is that you have been infiltrated by someone with sinister motive. Please, review memberships of your group. You will find suspecious numbers.
Basi kufuna pofera.
Timuziwe yemwe akuchita leak WhatsApp messages za ma Ambassador.
Unfortunately, no government takes such information seriously. It ends as usual. Let him be patriotic and inform relevant office for speedy action regardless of who committed the crime.
Nyasa Times, The fraud you are talking about was for 2012-2014.