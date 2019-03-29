Malawi ambassador in Japan threatens to spill the beans of fraud

March 29, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Loose lips sink ships: Malawi’s ambassador  in Japan, Grenenger Msulira Banda, has threatened to spill the beans of corruption and  the defrauding of the government in the wake of National Audit Office (NAO) audit which has revealed that about K444 million has been abused.

Msulira Banda: Unguarded talk

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation made available to Nyasa Times by a Ninistry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation  official in Lilongwe  shows the diplomat Msulira Banda threatening to spill the beans on corruption during 2012-14.

The WhatsApp group is for Malawi head of foreign missions with other key members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Msulira wrote: “This will be important to missions. For Tokyo, there is adequate explanation to the two queries, it means the auditors have problems themselves.”

Added the former deputy minister now diplomat: “ l can send responses from the Mission more especially on South Korea issue, if  we spill the beans the government in power from 2012-14 is involved.”

Observers have said the Anti Corurption Bureau (ACB) needs to look into this matter by the Ambassador as a public figure who is serving the country and withholding information of corruption is criminal.

According to the audit report, in Tokyo  the Malawi embassy had non-remittance of visa funds from South Korea of K26.4 million and use of K5.9 million immigration revenue without authority.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
11 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
katayeni chitutuKennedynyalugwechikotiPresident Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

wayiwala za nzako anabera chisankho uja atafuna kuulula mmene anafera

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Kennedy
Guest
Kennedy

Under this old fool man, will see nor-justice in our country. He stood on podium only lie about his wealth.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

Good citizen does not wait until he is queried about his own evils

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
chikoti
Guest
chikoti

Muziulura mukupakira kumabwerako basi..thanks for your service sir..welcome home boss

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Spill the beans my friend thats the characteristic of good citizen

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Independent Diploy
Guest
Independent Diploy

What you should know Ambassadors is that you have been infiltrated by someone with sinister motive. Please, review memberships of your group. You will find suspecious numbers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Naphiri
Guest
Naphiri

Basi kufuna pofera.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
psyuta
Guest
psyuta

Timuziwe yemwe akuchita leak WhatsApp messages za ma Ambassador.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chatonda
Guest
Chatonda

Unfortunately, no government takes such information seriously. It ends as usual. Let him be patriotic and inform relevant office for speedy action regardless of who committed the crime.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
MAMA
Guest
MAMA

Nyasa Times, The fraud you are talking about was for 2012-2014.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From web