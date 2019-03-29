Malawi ambassador in Japan threatens to spill the beans of fraud

Loose lips sink ships: Malawi’s ambassador in Japan, Grenenger Msulira Banda, has threatened to spill the beans of corruption and the defrauding of the government in the wake of National Audit Office (NAO) audit which has revealed that about K444 million has been abused.

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation made available to Nyasa Times by a Ninistry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation official in Lilongwe shows the diplomat Msulira Banda threatening to spill the beans on corruption during 2012-14.

The WhatsApp group is for Malawi head of foreign missions with other key members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Msulira wrote: “This will be important to missions. For Tokyo, there is adequate explanation to the two queries, it means the auditors have problems themselves.”

Added the former deputy minister now diplomat: “ l can send responses from the Mission more especially on South Korea issue, if we spill the beans the government in power from 2012-14 is involved.”

Observers have said the Anti Corurption Bureau (ACB) needs to look into this matter by the Ambassador as a public figure who is serving the country and withholding information of corruption is criminal.

According to the audit report, in Tokyo the Malawi embassy had non-remittance of visa funds from South Korea of K26.4 million and use of K5.9 million immigration revenue without authority.

