Passengers escape unhurt after Intercape bus caught fire

An Intercape bus caught fire at Linthipe in Dedza and Police said there were no casualties as all passengers managed to evacuate the bus.

The bus was heading to Dedza border enroute to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Police said the bus had 46 passengers on board and all escaped unhurt.

However, their luggage have been destroyed with the fire.

Bus driver Alfred Banda said he suspects the fire was caused by electrical fault at the charging points.

Intercape is one of the international coach operators that ply between Malawi and South Africa.

Most Malawian businesspeople go to South Africa to buy clothes, cosmetics, electronic equipment, drugs, motor vehicles, fruits, vegetables and other food stuffs. South Africa also offers employment to thousands of Malawians.

