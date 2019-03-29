Passengers escape unhurt after Intercape bus caught fire

March 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter

An Intercape bus caught fire at Linthipe in Dedza  and Police  said there were no casualties as all passengers managed to evacuate the bus.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The bus was heading to Dedza  border enroute to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Police said the bus had 46 passengers on board and all escaped unhurt.

However, their luggage have been destroyed with the fire.

Bus driver Alfred Banda said he suspects the fire was caused by  electrical fault at the charging points.

Intercape is one of the international coach operators that ply between Malawi and South Africa.

Most Malawian businesspeople go to South Africa to buy clothes, cosmetics, electronic equipment, drugs, motor vehicles, fruits, vegetables and other food stuffs. South Africa also offers employment to thousands of Malawians.

 

