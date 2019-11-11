Malawi army denies rogue soldier military honours burial
Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has denied a rogue soldier military who shot to death two of his colleagues, military honours burial.
Robert Banya, who was trained as a special forces soldier, killed his two colleagues on Friday; corporal Keston Mtambo and corporal Gift Magombo of the MDF Engineers Battalion department who were working on Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza road in Ntcheu.
MDF officials said Banya, although he died as a serving MDF soldier, did not get the military honours during his burial ceremony on Sunday in Mwanza.
Magombo, whose body was buried at Chisikwa village in Msundwe, Lilongwe on Sunday got the full military honours while the body of Mtambo was flown to his home village in Chitipa by helicopter.
MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya says the military is yet to establish reasons why Banya shot dead his two colleagues.
But reports indicate that Banya picked a quarrel with his girlfriend, a police officer at Ntcheu police station, Mulumwa Chimtengo on Thursday and had him arrested.
Upon his release, he went to Lilongwe where he got a pistol and returned to Ntcheu where he wanted to shoot the girlfriend but she fled to the MDF camp at Tsangano.
Banya followed her there but the two colleagues; Mtambo and Magombo, in trying to rescue her, were shot at by Banya.
He was shot by his colleagues on Saturday after he went on the run for hours.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
My take on this is that MDF, Police and other security agencies must draw lessons from this. We need psychiatry depts spread across MDF barracks and departments and even police and other security departments. These people apart from being soldiers are but number one human beings. Banya could have been a patient needing psychiatric help. .. And then the shooting of him also by his team was not worth it.. may be disabling him could have worked better .. Arresting him and sending him to a psychiatric hospital could have saved the situation.or one life.. He might have been mentally… Read more »
He did what any sensible person could have done.
Koma able bumbuli…shaa!
I have followed comments from pipo on the late banya. What I can say is that this is the beginning og several things or behaviours of malawians. Kale munthu akakhala pachibwenzi uhule samachita but these days its very common. So much as it was premeditated murder but it should not justm be thrown away. Psychologists azitsogoleri a mipingo ndi awo okonda kulankhula should think about this and start advising anthu awo on what to do when such things occur. Banyayo akanatha kuzipha yekha koma anawona kuti pali bwino azime enawo. In usa, europe and other countries makamaka kwa azungu sinkhani… Read more »
Kudos MDF for killing the rabid hyena or was it a stray dog? A human being with a human heart cannot do what this idiot Banya did. An eye for an eye. Equal commission of offence must follow equal punishment.
Koma ophetsa anthu akeo kuwawona mhmmm Mphaka anthu atatu kufa chifukwa chakameneka. Akuoneka osamva Madzi
Honour or no honour the dead know nothing.
The police women abused her power, influenced the arrest of her boyfriend
mkazi iwee, malonda akoo achepaa, basiiiii
Akakhala was mwamuna amayimbidwa mlandu woti wapheda anthu,Nsngs uyu waphetsa ssiriksri sthu atatu tiona kuti boma lichitspo chiyani,tikudikira ndipo tiri mado kumvs zotsatira zakr