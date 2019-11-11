Malawi army denies rogue soldier military honours burial

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has denied a rogue soldier military who shot to death two of his colleagues, military honours burial.

Robert Banya, who was trained as a special forces soldier, killed his two colleagues on Friday; corporal Keston Mtambo and corporal Gift Magombo of the MDF Engineers Battalion department who were working on Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza road in Ntcheu.

MDF officials said Banya, although he died as a serving MDF soldier, did not get the military honours during his burial ceremony on Sunday in Mwanza.

Magombo, whose body was buried at Chisikwa village in Msundwe, Lilongwe on Sunday got the full military honours while the body of Mtambo was flown to his home village in Chitipa by helicopter.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya says the military is yet to establish reasons why Banya shot dead his two colleagues.

But reports indicate that Banya picked a quarrel with his girlfriend, a police officer at Ntcheu police station, Mulumwa Chimtengo on Thursday and had him arrested.

Upon his release, he went to Lilongwe where he got a pistol and returned to Ntcheu where he wanted to shoot the girlfriend but she fled to the MDF camp at Tsangano.

Banya followed her there but the two colleagues; Mtambo and Magombo, in trying to rescue her, were shot at by Banya.

He was shot by his colleagues on Saturday after he went on the run for hours.

