Poet Marumbo Sichinga launches third album

Poet Marumbo Sichinga popularly and simply known as Marumbo on Saturday launched his third album entitled “Things I wish I said”.

The launch took place at Woodlands in the capital, Lilongwe.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Marumbo said the album shares the things he wished he said.

“Everyone has something in them that they wish they said. I wanted to write and record something that would resonate with a lot of people. Luckily for me, I am a poet and so I can share the things I wish I said,” Marumbo explained.

“Things I wish I said” has 9 tracks with an introduction and interlude called “Vida” done by Timmy.

Some of the poems are Poetry in Africa, Man up, All men, Option feat George Kalukusha, Friendship and faith and I want.

The launch was supported by Poets Wati Nungu, Alex Chiwaya, Phindu Banda, Maclean Mbepula and Albert Chimwala who opened the show.

Apart from poetry, there was a Visual art exhibition by Eve Chisambiro and Lerato Honde.

Linga wine brought the wine for tasting.

Marumbo has performed at Lake of Stars, Tumaini Festival, Kwa Haraba arts Cafe and also opened for Patience Namadingo.

