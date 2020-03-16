Malawi army, police advised to defy orders to shoot peaceful protesters

State Vice-President Saulos Chilima has told the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and the police to defy orders to shoot down peaceful protesters.

Speaking at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday, Chilima said it was illegal to shoot down peaceful protesters.

“Let me talk to you now as the country’s state vice president, do not take any orders that will force you to shoot peaceful protesters. This is illegal,” said Chilima.

His advice to the state security agents comes barely a week after president Peter Mutharika warned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that he had instructed the MDF and the police to deal with protesters who would invade state residences in a bid to shut them down.

President Mutharika has received stinging criticism for ordering the police to arrest prominent rights activists; Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka on allegations that they were inciting people to shut down the state residences.

Chilima said Malawi is a democratic state where peaceful protests are allowed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :