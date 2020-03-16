Sulom warns clubs against player taping, releases fixture

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary Williams Banda has warned clubs against player taping as well as flouting other player transfer procedures.

The warning comes with few days before the commencement of the 2020 elite TNM Super League season.

“All the teams know the procedures to follow when signing new players and we therefore expect them to always adhere to tat. As of now, no single transfer has formally be made” said Banda.

The transfer window will close on 31st March 2020 according to Banda.

Among other things, a player and his club including the new club he is to sign for need to agree and sign the necessary document including registering the player using the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

DTMS is an online platform for FIFA’s Member’s Associations to record player transfers between clubs.

The introduction of the system was approved by the FIFA Congress in 2009 and was made mandatory from 1st October 2010.

The purpose of the system is to improve transparency, efficiency and governance between clubs and football associations.

Meanwhile, Sulom has released the whole of the first round fixture.

According to an official statement released by Sulom signed by fixture secretary Patrick Chisale, the first round games starts on 21st March 2020 and ends on 25th July 2020.

However, there will be changes along the way due to a number of factors.

“Be mindful of the fact that we might have Elections, uncertainties surrounding the prevalent Corona Virus, suspended and disturbed FIFA calendar, Airtel Top 8 and FDH cup which is likely to force as to make changes to the fixtures as well as fix mid week matches. As usual fixtures of the week will be confirmed 48 hours in advance at the latest” reads part of the statement.

