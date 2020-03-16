Bullets boywonder Peter Banda puts pen to paper on new three-year deal

Nyasa Big Bullets upcoming starlet Peter Banda has committed himself to the People’s Team after signing a new three year contract.

This clears speculations that the player might join Central Region giants Silver Strikers following the expiry of his previous contract.

The 19-year-old, who was voted as player of the year last season, said: “I am happy to have signed a new contract with Nyasa Big Bullets a team that has given me a platform to be known”.

Banda has since promised a lot of fireworks in the 2020 season.

“Last season was my debut season in the elite league and I can admit the pressure was there but this time around, people should expect a lot of goodies” said Banda.

