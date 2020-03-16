Bullets boywonder Peter Banda puts pen to paper on new three-year deal

March 16, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times

Nyasa Big Bullets upcoming starlet Peter Banda has committed himself to the People’s Team after signing a new three year contract.

Peter Banda(L) sign the dotted lines

This clears speculations that the player might join Central Region giants Silver Strikers following the expiry of his previous contract.

The 19-year-old, who was voted as player of the year last season, said: “I am happy to have signed a new contract with Nyasa Big Bullets a team that has given me a platform to be known”.

Banda has since promised a lot of fireworks in the 2020 season.

“Last season was my debut season in the elite league and I can admit the pressure was there but this time around, people should expect a lot of goodies” said Banda.

