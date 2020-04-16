Malawi army, police to enforce lockdown: To use considerable force, respect human rights
Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Andrew Namathanga have said as the country is preparing ti enter a three-week lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus, they will enforce the strict measurers declared by President Peter Mutharika.
The two said this at a news conference held in Lilongwe at the Police headquarters.
Army General and acting police chief said they will tighten security including increasing snap checks and patrols.
On his part Mwapasa said the police is there to enforce whereas the MDF will be there to help the police in ensuring that the public comply with the lockdown.
According to Mwapasa Police will use “considerable force” to take people out of the streets if they will resist.
Mwapasa asked Malawians to comply with the guidelines and stay at home.
“But we will make sure not to infringe on human rights,” said Mwapasa.
However, he said “in some cases where we are required to use force to arrest the situation, the police officers may use minimal force as prescribed in the law,” he said.
Mwapasa urged Malawians to buy more food stuff and grocies as one way of preparing for the “stay at home” lockdown.
Commenting on how markets will be managed, Mawapasa said while the main markets such as Lilongwe and Blantyre will be closed, markets in the locations will still be open within a prescribed time to serve the people.
“Local markets such as Area 25 will be open from 6am to 2pm every day. Once people have bought their necessities, they are requested to go back home and avoid unnecessary travel.
“We do not expect somebody from Area 25 to go to Kawale market. That will not be allowed,” said Mwapasa.
On his part, Army commander Namathanga, said soldiers will ensure that they follow their mandate as cited with laws of Malawi.
Namathanga also asked Malawians to follow the guidelines prescribed by health experts such as hand washing and social distancing to be safe.
Mwapasa was flanked by Police administration officer Mwawi Kalua, Richard Luhanga the deputy director of research and planning while Namathanga had the company of Brigadier Blaise Saenda and Colnel Dan Kuwali the head of MDF legal services.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The President speech writer should be sacked.
Too lazy to do the job. Googled , copied and pasted then claimed the easy money.
Ghana speech writer copied Obama speech And was found out. You exactly do like wise coz Malawians are fools.
Nobody questions . You guys must go. You are too lazy to even use your brain.
Do you want to tell me here in Malawi we operate the same system as Uganda. The whole govt machinery cannot think and come up with Malawi Policy or strategies suitable for Malawians not step by step copying from Museveni.
For once please stop embarrassing us. The Dramas are just too much with this APM led govt. It makes me wonder what type of people are surrounding the President. The best hey can do is to claim allowances.
Number of imbeciles is now at 3. Still counting.
Apart from talking about lockdown enforcement strategies, let other government agencies also give some hope to those who live on hand to mouth. How are they going to survive during this period? Iam sure such brothers and sisters of ours will be regarded as people who don’t understand the need for this lockdown yet it’s the authorities who don’t understand the impact of lockdown on such people. We have heard how some people in advanced economies such as Italy and UK resorting to commiting all sorts of crime because they have run out of food. How shall we avoid this?… Read more »
Tiyeni nazo but dont threaten pple in the pretence of Corona .Kaya mutani kaya mutani kuvota kulipo ndipo muzapitila limodzi.
So sick
This is shallow and pathetic. You still thinking of voting this time around
Ifetu sitikukana lockdown yanuyo, koma mwatikonzera chiya choti tidye kwa masiku 21?
Iweyo wakozanji zabanja lako?
Tikumana kunseu konko ine sindingakhale ndi njala chifukwa cha uchitsilu wa ena ake.Ine moyo ndiwanga ndizipita kunsika daily.
Haha you’re too blind to see reality 😂. Pray earnestly, you will get back sight!!!
Musiyeni imutibule kaye ameneyu
The puppets that Peter the thief Mutharika wanted. He has his way now.
Everyone has their best moment. Wake up and smell the flavour ☕