Malawi army soldier killed in Ntcheu road fatality

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has died while others sustained serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Njereza village along Ntcheu-Balaka M1 road on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Lance corpol Morton K. Mhango 35, of Kamgwamba village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe, Rumphi.

He died on spot due to head injuries, police have said.

According to Ntcheu police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu the accident occurred when number 15073 Lance Corporal Kenani Silungwe 35, from Chirumba Barracks and was driving IVECO truck regitration number 1120 MDF failed to overtake another vehicle.

“They were coming from the direction of Ntcheu towards Balaka with 10 passengers on board. Upon arrival at the said place, he was overtaking a fuel Tanker registration number ZA 6248/ ZA 9646 belonging to Zagaf,” explained Chigalu.

Chigalu Saud in the process of overtaking the tanker, Silungwe hit the middle body of the tanker as he was trying to avoid a head on collision with the on coming vehicle.

“As a result he lost control of the vehicle and went to the dirty verge where it overtuned.”

Two people namely Chipiliro Dziziyo and Amin Issa, sustained multiple serious injuries and are admitted at Ntcheu District Hospital, seven others sustained minor injuries and were treated as out patients.

Meanwhile the dead body is at Ntcheu District Hospital mortuary.

The MDF vehicle got extensively damaged.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :