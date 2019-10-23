Malawi army soldiers escort fuel tankers as truck drivers reject new salaries
Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers are now escorting fuel tankers as the strike by truck drivers that has paralyzed transportation of imports and ex[ports enters the third day.
The truck drivers on Tuesday disagreed with the leadership of Truck Drivers Association who negotiated with the government to have salaries for all cargo truck drivers pegged at an average of K60 000 whilst those of fuel tankers pegged at K140 000.
The truck drivers shouted down their representatives who had gone to meet the government team at Capital Hill, including Transport and Public Works minister Ralph Jooma.
Deputy spokesperson for the drivers’ association Lewis Chokani said the representatives sealed the best deal but understood the sentiments of the other truck drivers who rejected the offer.
Chokani said the new salaries was just a starting point as a task force has been forced and mandated to continue negotiating for better pay.
Most filling stations in the Capital City were running low on fuel and Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), the country’s main producer of power, has warned of further load-shedding due to the fuel crisis caused by the truck drivers strike.
Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma told reporters that the minimum wage agreed for truck drivers might change as discussions are ongoing.
“We started talking about this issues last week, It is not only salaries issue that they want addressed,” said Jooma.
He said they have instituted a task force to give answers after two weeks.
Truck Drivers Association of Malawi president Richard Jubeki Phiri said they are not happy with the temporary minimum wage but said the meeting with government has given them a flicker of hope that authorities will push transporters to raise salaries for professional truck drivers to te range of K300 000 and K500 000.
Trucks are a major mpde of transportation of goods in landlocked Malawi.
Trucks, minibuses brought nothing but chaos to this country’s transportation system, trucks even cause more accidents. People and goods no longer travel with an ETA unlike the way it was with the buses and trains. The 1994 UDF government sponsored this chaos to fatten the pockets of a few individuals. I wish the trucks and minibuses could be faded out and reintroduce buses and trains…
these truck drivers if they want to stop working let them stop why forcing others not to drive trucks who have accepted the deal. they are directly effecting the government operations and although they say its not politically motivated, but every citizen of malawi is effected with blackouts and lack of essential goods. Those not happy with the deal continue the strike but forcing others not to work is not fair to other drivers and citizens of Malawi.
The army is getting too much involved in internal matters. Surely, we are making this government less and less civilian. We are planting bad seeds and its a matter of time before we regret it. Trust as a basis upon which leadership is exercised, is achieved through mutual respect and acceptance and it is mended when broken through contact and dialogue not using force or bullying.
Zofuna za DPP
Militarisation of Malawi politics
I agree with you Bwana Likoma, we dont need any hiccup then then our men & women in camouflage are out on the streets, that’s really bad. All this is because of this Mulhako government, it has turned police into zombies of DPP, they don’t wear the honour they used to have anymore. We don’t need soldiers on a petty strike. Soldiers are there to help during natural disasters.
Is this the role of Police or Army? Who will then protect our boarders? Or does it mean loss of trust in our reformed police?
Include beer and maize trucks on the escort list
