Malawi army teams dominate 2017 Raiply Volleyball Tournament

Kamuzu Barracks Volleyball Team are the champions of the 2017 Raiply Volleyball Tournament in the men’s category while Moyale Barracks are champions in the women’s category.

In the tournament which started on Friday at Katoto Sports Complex, Moyale Barracks were finally meeting Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday in the finals in both categories.

Mipuniro and Thunders lost in the semis for men and when they fought for the third place, Thunders beat Mipuniro by 3 sets to 1.

For women, it was Snipers and Blue Eagles that lost in the semis and in the battle for third place, Blue Eagles whitewashed Snipers 3 nil.

The men’s final was a fierce battle for points in all sets by the Lilongwe based soldiers and their brothers in arms from Moyale Barracks.

The first set ended 25 to 22 in favour of KB, second set 25 to 23 in favour of Moyale, third set 25 to 17 in Moyale’s favour while the fourth set ended 25 to 18 in KB’s favour. So it was 2-2 after four sets.

The final set was a marvel to watch as it was characterized by excellent setting, smashing and blocking by both teams in a bid to accumulate points. It ended 20 points to 18 in favour of Kamuzu Barracks which meant that they won the final by 3 sets to 2 to defend the title they clinched last year.

In the women’s final, Moyale Barracks retained the championship with a 3 nil whitewash over Kamuzu Barracks.

Speaking after the match, coach for Moyale Barracks men’s team, Aaron Hoha Phiri, said only one team could win but his team played very well.

“I am happy that our ladies have beaten KB in the finals. It feels good that it was an all soldiers affair in the finals which means MDF is superior when it comes to Volleyball,” he added.

The winning coach, Rodgers Zako, said they were continuing from where they stopped as this was the fourth time in succession to be champions of the tournament.

“Experience mattered most in this year’s tournament. The fact that MDF teams met in the finals is a tribute to our fellow soldiers and recruits who lost their lives in the past few days. I dedicate this win to these fallen heroes and may their souls rest in eternal peace,” explained Zako.

Cash prizes in the men’s category were K600,000.00, K300,000.00 and K260,000.00 for the first, second and third place respectively while in women’s category it was K500,000.00, K250,000.00 and K150,000.00 in that order.

Winners of this tournament will represent Malawi in the Zone Six Volleyball Tournament in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :