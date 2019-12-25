Malawi army will ensure peace whatever outcome of polls case – Gen Nundwe
The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) chief has assured that the military will do more to ensure peace for the Malawian people, after the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling in the high-profile disputed presidential election case.
The he Constitutional Court is expected to deliver a ruling on the case which the opposition claims were rigged.
General Vincent Nundwe speaking at the MDF end of year ball at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe on Monday evening said there is no way soldiers will “just sit in barracks and watch the country burning”.
Said Nundwe: “As the military, we are always prepared for the worst scenarios. I can assure you that there is going to be peace in spite of whatever the outcome [of the case] is going to be. We are going to ensure that the situation remains calm.”
A lecturer at Mzuzu University, Euginio Njoloma, said it is good that MDF is committing itself to ensure calm because more tension is expected after the court delivers its judgement.
Over the past four months, voters in Malawi have eagerly followed live broadcasts of witnesses presenting evidence to a panel of five judges of alleged rigging in an election narrowly won by President Peter Mutharika.
For the first time in the country’s history, the court proceedings were aired on private radio stations and translated in the national dialect Chichewa.
Protesters have been demanding the resignation of the electoral body chief Jane Ansah and many of the post-election demonstrations turned violent.
If judges uphold the fraud allegations, fresh polls could be called within a matter of days, according to legal experts.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Peace does not need solders. The moment you see solders in the street just know that there is no peace
Yah bola pamenepo general Nundwe, wosazaona nkhope zama Cadets ayi koma kuzikoza .
Kuzazipanga panel beating ngati muja mnawapangila ku Blantyre.
Asazolowere zibwana. This country is for all of us not just few Mulhakos.
End of Gogo APM, akapanga matama, he’ll end badly.
By getting involved in such media utterances, Nundwe is making the army to be part of the talk in town. The Malawi Army should have a media communications department to disseminate communications to the public. I can certainly tell that Mr Nundwe wants to be the talk of the town, however, fame will slowly compromise his professional discipline. He must desist from making such utterances.
Vincent Nundwe stop meddling in internal Politics keep silent on these matters focus on the threat from Tanzania over Lake Malawi that is where you should be sending your soldiers to protect our boundaries and stop undermining the Police with your active participation in HRDC organised demos Remember one security constitutional organ cannot be actively undermining another constitutional security organ by allowing HRDC to be stoning and ridiculing Police in the presence and under the protection of soldiers sent by you. Read your Acts you seem to be ignorant at times.
The police have violated their constitutional mandate by raping malawian citizens.Allowing cadets to to knife innocent malawians in BT.Bravo Army.
No re run it will be a waste of tax payers money.