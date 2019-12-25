Malawi leader Mutharika to attend UK-Africa Investment Summit Jan 2020

Malawian President Peter Mutharika will travel to London in January 2020 to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit where he will seek to seal concrete trade and investment deals for the nation .

The summit will be hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson on January 20 2020.

Mutharika is expected to be accompanied by ministers, business executives and trade officials.

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre Public Relations Manager, Deliby Chimbalu, said the government has identified various projects that it will market at the summit which will strengthen the UK’s partnership with African nations and mobilise new and substantial investment to create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

Chimbalu said local entrepreneurs will also use the platform to share knowledge with the counterparts in the UK and others from Africa.

In Lilongwe, British High Commission’s Charge d’Affaires, Gary Leslie, said: “Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK has a vision of working together with African countries on innovation, forging new investments with sustainable impact that creates jobs and boosts prosperity for all through an enduring partnership.”

He added that the summit will be a chance to demonstrate to global business the scale of commercial opportunities in Africa.

“It will also be an opportunity for the UK to showcase our unique offer to investors and to our African partners. That offer comprises not just UK Export Finance and CDC, both of whom are increasing the scale and reach of their efforts in Africa, but also the wealth of expertise and capital available in the UK,” said Leslie.

The UK government is looking to establish long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships with African nations.

In 2018, the UK Government announced its ambition to be the largest G7 investor in Africa by 2022.

By October 2019, the previous 18 months had seen total trade between the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 7 percent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :