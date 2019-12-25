Teeth Savers drill Lilongwe pupils on oral hygiene

In a bid to raise oral hygiene awareness, Teeth Savers International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in partnership with Colgate Palmolive, has reached to pupils from 89 schools in Lilongwe Rural and Urban in oral hygiene where among other things every pupil went home with a toothbrushe and a tube of tooth paste.

The initiative started on November 27 to December 18. The organisations distributed tooth brushes and tooth paste to each pupil which has benefited 57113 pupils in 54 primary schools in Lilongwe urban while in Lilongwe Rural they targeted 35 primary schools and managed to get hold of 27738 pupils.

Some of the schools that were visited are Nathenje, Mchesi, Lumbadzi, Kamuzu Barracks, Ngwenya, Mlodza, Chadza and Chipala Primary schools among others.

Teeth Savers International country coordinator Fred Sambani said they want more pupils to acquire oral health knowledge, saying the mouth is an integral part of the body and if any sort of oral health exists it can affect the entire body.

“Fit means being health, if you are going to be health, it must be in totality, the mouth and tissues are part of the body and therefore their health is part of the general health.

“So, when the mouth is in good condition, the speaker is confident,” he said.

Colgate Palmolive country manager Emily Jere said they partnered with Teeth Severs International because they have similar agenda.

“Colgate through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Schools Programme is educating young children aged between six and nine in primary schools across the country on oral health education,” she said.

Ministry of Education desk officer for primary education FaidaYonamu commended both organisations for the gesture, saying good oral health practices are paramount to the young generation.

“The intervention is important as it increases oral health knowledge among pupils,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :