Waves Club  to host SA music duo KayGee Daking and Bizizi

South African music duo KayGee Daking and Bizizi will on Friday headline the “Kokota Piano Shutdown” at Waves, formerly Cockpit in Lilongwe.

The duo is the brains behind afro hit of the moment, “Kokota Piano.”

The show on Friday is expected to be the biggest show yet to be hosted at Waves since new ownership took up the entertainment hub this year.

The show will also feature local acts including Janta and Malceba, according to Yollam Kawanga, one of new the co-owners.

Kawanga, who is now co-owner with Dennis Mombera said KayGee Daking & Bizizi were an exciting duo who are enjoying massive airtime in clubs and on Malawi radio.

“They have taken TV and radio waves by storm this year and we are excited to welcome our patrons to this great event which we have dubbed the Kokota Piano Shutdown,” said Kawanga.

The are played a part in popularising the Amapiano subgenre that is the biggest sound now in the Rainbow Nation.

The group, which has since released a video promoting their visit to the Capital City for the show urging all fan seekers to hit the entertainment hub on Friday for the show, has promised fireworks ahead of the show.

In a separate interview, another Waves co-owner, Dennis Mombera, said the show was part of a series of activities marking the change of ownership for Waves and also end of year festive.

“Apart from the conventional clubbing experience, Waves will be the go-to spot even for those who wish to come in during the day and utilize the premises from afternoon in our sports bar as well as the VIP bar,” said Mombera

He described the South African music as treding stars fun lovers should not miss.

The show will start at 8 pm with Malceba and Janta sharing the stage before the main act arrives.

