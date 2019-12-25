Ascent Soccer Academy win unprecedented double youth football titles

Lilongwe-based Ascent Soccer became the first-ever academy to win both the Under-17 Presidential League and First Capital Bank (FCB) Under- 20 league titles in the same season in December.

The U-20 title was decided back in October with last year’s U-17 Presidential League champions squad stepping up to the challenge of U-20 football, as the youngest squad in the league and excelling by scoring 112 goals in 34 league games.

They took the championship by 9 points with Christopher Gototo spearheaded the attack and finishing the season as top goalscorer with 45 goals.

The U-17’s finished the season in fine form, winning their last 8 games straight, including 5 games on the road to win the league on the last day of the season by two points.

With an average age of 15.8 years, Ascent Soccer Academy, represented one of the youngest teams in the division and fought to the end to retain the title.

Ascent Soccer Director and U-20 head coach, Thom Mkolongo said: “Though our aim is to develop players and results less important.

“It remains a huge achievement to win both Lilongwe Youth leagues in the same season.

“It is further evidence that our approach to player recruitment, holistic development and a driven, professional environment is working and will lead to a flow of players for the Malawi national teams that will assist in taking Malawian football to the next level.”

Ascent Soccer recruits gifted male and female players from all over Malawi, then supports them as players, students through private schooling and people – with a view to creating future role models and professional players.

The academy has produced 7 youth internationals for Malawi in the last two years as well as having two players study and play in the USA on athlete-scholarships.

