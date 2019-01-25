Malawi bans meat import from South Africa

January 25, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi government has  with immediate effect banned importation of meat  and  other meat products from South Africa.

Malawi has banned the importation of livestock and meat products from South Africa

This follows confirmed reports of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) that has hit South Africa and other neighbouring countries.

“FMD is highly contagious viral disease that mostly affects cattle and has significant negative socio-economic consequences if not timely controlled,” said a a statement dated January 25, 2019, issued by  Principal Secretray  in the Ministry of Agriculture, Grey Nyandule Phiri.

Nyandule Phiri  said government is currently in regular consultation with veterinary authorities within the region and  will continue to update the public as well as other stakeholders.

Director of animal health and  livestock development at the ministry, Patrick Chikungwa said the ban extends to in-transit movement of all cloven-hooved animals that include cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs, among others.

Government said it  has done so in order to protect the health of its citizens and  also to protect the country’s herd in conformity with the Control and Animal Diseases Act (Cap 66:22) and  the World Animal Health Organisation.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development is in regular consultation with veterinary authorities within the region and shall continue to update the public and specific stakeholders on any changes in the status from time to time.,” said the statement.

Malawi authorities at the border posts are alert and checking for the illegal importation of livestock and meat products.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes