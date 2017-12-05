Malawi boxer Isaac Kam’mwamba shines in Kenya

The Malawian feather weight champion, Isaac Kam’mwamba Sunday night became victorious after beating Anderson Sifuna from Kenya in a unanimous decision.

Kam’mwamba won the non title fight which saw all the boxers exchanging punches up to the last 6th round. The fight was fought in the capital Nairobi.

Although Anderson Sifuna used home ring advantage, it was Kam’mwamba who dominated in all rounds with high punches and uppercuts which brought points for his victory.

Speaking in a telephone interview from Nairobi after the fight Kam’mwamba praised the almighty God for his win.

“I should thank God for this win. It was not an easy fight, my opponent was also coming with heavy punches but all in all I have managed to defeat him on points and also many thanks should go to No Pain No Gain Boxing Promotions for the support they do give me and also to all my fans for the support they do provide,” Kam’mwamba said.

Kam’mwamba is one of the best boxers in Malawi with a good record on both the international and local scene.

Before this fight Kam’mwamba was camping in Zimbabwe courtesy of No Pain No Gain Boxing Promotion. Furthermore Kam’mwamba promised his fans that he would be giving them good results.

“My fans should support me fully as I am continuing with my journey and with God’s help I will be bringing them good results in the ring and I urge them to support me in numbers,” Kam’mwamba added.

