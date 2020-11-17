Malawi Catholic church head tells Tonse govt to fulfil promises

The head of the influential Catholic Church in Malawi has urged the Tonse Alliance government led by President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice-President Saulos Chilima to fulfil their promise of serving Malawi better, saying people are now becoming weary.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa said on Monday on the side-lines of the graduation of students at Catholic University in Chiradzulu that the Chakwera administration is slow in implementing the campaign promises.

Said His Grace Msusa: “This government was largely voted into power because of its promises. But people think the government is slow in fulfilling the campaign promises.”

The Tonse Alliance government has made short and long-term promises to Malawians, including achieving food security, fighting unemployment, corruption, reducing presidential powers, promoting quality education and infrastructure development.

Recently, Bishop of Mzuzu Diocese John Ryan also said Chakwera and Chilima are God-fearing leaders who have been in politics long enough to know what is best for the country.

Said Ryan: “The President and Vice-President have emphasised the idea of servant leadership. That they are there to serve. Our prayer is that they will continue with that servant leadership in leading Malawi.”

President Chakwera has said time and again that some of the campaign promises cannot be fulfilled just four or five months into office, saying they might take a little longer to be implemented.

Among others, the Tonse Alliance promised the creation of one million jobs, people having three meals a day, passports cost at K14, 000 and universal fertilizer subsidy.

