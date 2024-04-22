Malawi challenges USA and European nations to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe

Malawi has told the United States of America and European countries to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said this during the 44th Independence Day celebrations on Friday in Lilongwe.

She said Malawi is in support to the call by the Southern African Developmnent Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government for the immediate lifting of prolonged economic sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Tembo said government is concerned by the sanctions which were imposed by some countries on the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“You will recall that the SADC Summit which was held in the United Republic of Tanzania in 2019, designated 25th October as the date which all SADC member states should collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted.

“Although the date has since passed and that it will also come later this year, I would like to reiterate Malawi’s support to the call by the SADC Heads of State and Government for the immediate lifting of prolonged economic sanctions against Zimbabwe,” Tembo said.

Tembo noted that Zimbabwe, as a developing country, does not require sanctions which can limit free flow of goods, but support to enable it develop.

The minister then hailed the strong bilateral relations and cooperation between Malawi and Zimbabwe, noting that bilateral relations between the two countries are further enhanced through cooperation under the Malawi/Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) through sectors of trade, customs and transport among others.

In her remarks Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Dr Nancy Saungweme applauded the Government of Malawi and its people for the support rendered towards the removal of all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, saying the sanctions have negatively impacted their economy.

“The sanctions have negatively impacted on the economy and the livelihoods of the general people and must be removed immediately and unconditionally.

“I call on our friends in the region and the international community at large to partner with us in implementing Zimbabwe’s National developing strategy for our mutual benefit,” said Saungweme.

Saungweme noted that trade practices between Malawi and Zimbabwe were previously going on well but after the sanctions got imposed on the country, Zimbabwe’s trade was crippled as the country could no longer produce products.

The Ambassador said the 44th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence being held under the theme “Zimbabwe@44: Unity Peace and development towards Vision 2030” seeks to transform Zimbabwe to an upper middle income economy with a per capital gross national income of over US5000 by 2030 from the current US1440, 28.

Zimbabwe attained its independence from the British rule on 18th April 1980.

