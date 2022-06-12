Malawi Chelsea fans donate to Lilongwe-based orphanage

Tears of joy and disbelief rolled down the cheeks of a 25-year-old primary school teacher and founder of Zoe Foundation Children’s Home, Temwani Chilenga, when Chelsea FC Malawi supporters donated assorted items to the orphanage on Saturday.

Disbelief because the donation came on day Chilenga had nothing with which she could feed 95 children who receive support from her Area 25-based orphanage.

The youthful philanthropist and teacher runs the orphanage primarily on her salary income.

When requested to speak during the presentation of the items, Chilenga broke down into tears.

“I just borrowed money this morning to buy a bag of maize because we run out of food and the children were not going to eat anything today. But see how God has answered our prayer. You Chelsea supporters have been sent by God to us today,” she sobbed.

Ben Chakhame, who led the group of Chelsea FC Malawi supporters at the donation ceremony, said the donation was a quick response to a plea for winter clothing and blankets, which Chilenga posted on her Facebook page during the week.

Chilenga expressed gratitude for the support, describing it timely.

“Thanks to Chelsea FC Malawi WhatsApp Group supporters for their contributions which enabled us to undertake our 2022 Annual Charity Event at Zoe Foundation Children’s Home run by this amazing young lady, Temwani,” she said.

The donation included six 50kgs bags of maize, 50 packs of soya pieces, one bale of winter clothes, one bale of blankets, seven boxes of biscuits and seven cases of Frozy fizzy drinks, all valued at K420,000.

