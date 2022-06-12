World Vision hands over 213 infrastructure projects to Malawi Government

World Vision on Friday handed over 213 various infrastructure projects to the government and communities in Malawi.

The projects were valued at over K1.8 billion ($1.8million). Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday in Lilongwe, World Vision National Director, Francis Dube, said the structures have been constructed in all 33 Area Development Programmes within the 2020 – 2021 financial year.

“These structures have provided millions of children with greater opportunities to attend school, have improved health and attain access to potable water and sustainable food supply throughout the year,” he said.

Dube said his organisation believes in collaboration and advocating for broader impact hence its special recognition to all the stakeholders from government who took part in ensuring that the construction projects meet the Build Better Concept as pursued by the government.

In her acceptance remarks, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, commended World Vision for the projects which will have great impacts to children and women in the communities.

“All projects provided by the organization are contributing to the social economic development goals of the country,” she said.

Mia added that the projects are supporting the Malawi 2063 vision as well as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in which the country is aspiring to achieve.

Among others, she said, the projects included construction of school clocks both at Early Childhood Development (ECD) and primary level, drilling of boreholes, setting up mechanized water systems, new irrigation schemes, construction of health centers and equipping other health centres with proper sanitation and waste management systems.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!