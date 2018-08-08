Malawi citizens critique President Mutharika over 1 million job remark

Malawians have taken up to social media to critique President Peter Mutharika for suggesting that it was impossible to create one million jobs in Malawi in a year.
State Vice-President Saulos Chilima , who is leading the newly established United Transformation Movement (UTM), has said he would create one million jobs once voted into power.
In a pre-recorded program to be aired on State-controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Mutharika said:
“Nobody can create one million jobs in this country. Never. It can never happen.”
But some Malawians rebuked the President that it was indeed easier to get involved in K145 million alleged kickback than create jobs of such magnitude.
They were referring to the contentious K145 million donation suspected to have been proceeds of crime in much-publicised Malawi Police Service (MPS) food rations scam deposited in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) account.
Mutharika is the sole signatory to the DPP account which received the ‘suspicious’ funding.
Those commenting on Facebook argued that Mutharika could not even think of creating jobs, saying his government was failing to employ government trained teachers for two years now.
Zameer Karim’s Pioneer Investments is under Anti-Corruption Bureau probe for a K2.7 billion food rationing scandal.
Following a leaked Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) document which implicated the DPP and President Mutharika in a police food ration scandal, the DPP-led government has come under heavy public criticism with human rights defenders calling for the resignation of President Mutharika.
Reacting to the development, rights activist Gift Trapence, who is also deputy chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition which has been pushing for justice on the matter, said the DPP’s announcement to pay back the money amounts to admission of guilty.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Mutharika is being honest. Our economy cannot create 1 million jobs unless Chilima means we will have more people breaking stones to make sand.
Kodi akuluwa vuto lao ndi chani? Ndipo akufuna kumva chani kwa a Malawi? Ukutu ndi kyamba anthu dala kuti muziti a Malawi ndi a chipongwe! Inu ndi zingati zomwe mwalephela? If one is barren, and failing to impregnate a beautiful girl [mother Malawi] who is desperate for a child, why bother yourself critiquing somebody who is saying is fertile and can impregnate that girl? Tiyeni zikavuta tidzivomera kuti zatikanika…………………………………….!!
Then why are you president if you cannot create jobs? How about you stop corruption at ESCOM and Water Boards to get magetsi and water running. Once you do that there will be plenty of manufacturing companies opening in the country which will create plenty of jobs. It’s kinda stupid when you travel outside the country you always say you’re inviting investors when the country doesn’t have running water and blackouts are a new normal. It doesn’t surprise me that you Mr President lack common sense just like Americans since that’s where you spent most of your adult life. You… Read more »
Only a FOOL can believe the one million job lie by Chilima. Mr President is very right. 2019 APM bomaaaaaa!
Mr. 145mn dont think others cannot do better on what you have failed.
All you know is giving the little jobs to your tribesmen.
Mr President, what is more, difficult to promise people that you will change Malawi into Europe (whatever that means) and for someone to say he will create 1 million jobs? Tell us your dreams and don’t disapprove of other people’s. You were given five years to demonstrate to Malawians that you were the man for the job, unfortunately, there are many who feel you have not lived to their expectations, including me.
People, am not a fan of APM but let’s concentrate on critiquing what he exactly said not on something we think is fertile ground for our attack. He is correct to say the 1 million jobs promise is beyond a fallacy. Love him or loathe him , he is damn correct on this one unless you are one of those senseless dancers at UTM rallies.
Headless chicken
Chokapo anzako azachite create 1 million jobs ngati iweyo sungathe
Once upon a time, this country had so many companies which employed many Malawians. We have PTC chain stores in every district and in cities, they were several in many locations, these employed people. We had battery making companies, these employed people, had B and C, PEW, Mulanje canning factory, MDI, Kandondo, Maconel, Malawi Pharmacy, and many other companies that are now dead or moved out of the country Lever Bothers for example. The government every year could advertise jobs targetting those who had finished school then. This was almost 25 years ago, Why would it be impossible to create… Read more »