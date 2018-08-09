Mchengautuba Utd through to national phase of Carlsberg Cup

Mzuzu based Mchengautuba United are through to the national phase of the Carlsberg Cup after eliminating fellow SIMSO Premier League outfit, Katowo Young Soccer of Rumphi, with two goals to nothing at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

The two sides were ably cancelling each other out for a better part of the first half until two minutes before recess when Mchengautuba United scored their first goal.

Steve Madimba cut a loose ball from a Katowo defender and raced close to the penalty box before placing the ball on the far left of goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu to put Mchengautuba United in the lead.

Just a minute from recess, Mchengautuba United would have extended the lead when Johnstone Mhone’s powerful shot was fumbled by the goalkeeper before the ball was cleared away.

In the 63rd minute, Mchengautuba United captain, Keith Chirwa, released Uchizi Vunga with a brilliant through ball and Vunga’s near post shot from the outside the penalty area ended into the visitor’s net to take the game to 2 nil.

Katowo Young Soccer had two clear chances in the second half. In the 71st minute, Steve Kaponda broke through but alone in front of the goalmouth, blasted the ball over the cross bar. Kaponda had his shot saved by goalkeeper Patrick Minga four minutes later.

When referee Lyson Tebulo blew the final whistle, it was 2 nil in favour of Mchengautuba United.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Katowo Young Soccer coach, Romeo Justice Chawinga, said his boys played well but luck was not on their side.

Mchenagutuba United coach, Victor Mhone, said he was happy to reach the national phase for the first time.

“It feels so good. Our goal was to reach this stage. I told the boys to keep the ball and frustrate Katowo and penetrate when chance permit. It worked very well. We will try our best to do well at national phase,” explained Mhone.

Last year, Katowo Young Soccer reached the national phase and lost their first game to Moyale Barracks 1 nil.

The Northern Region Football Association is expected to produce three teams to the national phase, who will join Super League teams.

