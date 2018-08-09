Saenda names Malawi Queens squad for  World Cup qualifiers: Sindie, Ntukule, Dimba dropped

Malawi Queens headcoach Griffin ‘Zagaro’ Saenda has finally named his final squad which will travel to Zambia to represent Malawi flag in the 2018 African Netball World Cup qualifiers slated for Lusaka, Zambia from August 13-18.

Out of the 21 players which were invited into camp for preparations ahead of the competition two weeks ago Saenda has only picked 12 players and have so far dropped nine which include Tigresses top shooter Sindie Simtowe, Kukoma Diamonds stars of veteran defender Caroline Ntukule Ngwira and attacker Shira Dimba as well as Civonets match maker Rose Nkanda.

A total of seven African netball countries are expected to clash in this year’s competition as they will be battling out to book their place at the 2019 Netball World Cup scheduled for Liverpool, England

where a total of 16 teams are expected to contest.

Currently only six teams namely Malawi, Jamaica, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England have automatically qualified for the next year’s Netball World Cup.

The Queens opening fixture at the African Netball World Cup qualifiers will be against Zimbabwe on August 14. Malawi will then proceed to face the most improved African netball side Uganda in the following

day before taking on Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Kenya.

The participating teams are Botswana, Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and the host-Zambia.

Here is the full Malawi Queens squad:

DEFENDERS

Joannah Kachilika— (Thunders Queens)

Towera Vikhumbo—(Kukoma Diamonds)

Juli Sambo—(Blue Eagles Sisters)

Martha Dambo—(Thunder Queens)

Laureen Ngwira—(Northumbria-UK)

ATTACKERS

Thandie Galeta Saenda—(Thunder Queens)

Bridget Kumwenda Chalera—( Kukoma Diamonds)

Takondwa Lwazi—(Blue Eagles Sisters)

SHOOTERS

Joyce Mvula—(Manchester Thunder-UK)

Alinafe Kamwala-(Kukoma Diamonds)

Jane Chimaliro—(Civonets)

Jesca Mazengera Sanudi—( Kukoma Diamonds)

TECHNICAL PANEL

Head Coach— Griffin Saenda Senior

Assistant Coach—White Mulilima

Physical Trainer—Grifin Saenda Junior

Team Doctor—Junier Kazembe

Team Manager— Jane Kachali

